NEW rules aimed at protecting the sea and marine resources were approved by Bahrain’s upper legislative chamber yesterday.

The Shura Council voted unanimously on amendments to the 2002 Fishing Organisation, Catching and Protection Law presented by five members led by public utilities and environment affairs committee vice-chairman Juma Al Ka’abi.

Under it:

Foreign vessels are banned from fishing in Bahrain’s territorial waters.

Sale of fishery products or yield is prohibited without authorisation from bodies concerned.

Local owners cannot modify or make changes to their vessels without authorisation.

Reclamation of dying fishing grounds is prohibited without a licence from the minister concerned, or for public projects.

The Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry said some of the provisions were already under study, but asked for a rethink on banning foreign vessels.

The Oil and Environment Ministry backed some amendments, saying that a ministerial edict organising the marine sector was on the way.

The government will be now obliged to draft the proposed legislation into a proper law within six months.

Shura’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said overfishing was diminishing sea life and leading marine species into extinction.

“Aqua farming should be an enhancer to current fishing resources and not as a full-time replacement when the actual breeding grounds have already been destroyed or damaged,” he said.

“Overfishing is a trend nowadays and negative outcomes will surface sooner or later.

“This is why we need a crackdown on improper practices threatening the sea and harming the seabed.”

Meanwhile, member Abdulrahman Jamsheer said marine species were being massacred by greed.

“We need to really toughen up fishing rules because greedy individuals will continue making money at the expense of marine wealth,” he said.

Member Dr Fouad Al Haji said Bahrain was now importing fish from Southeast Asian countries because certain species have been fished into extinction.

Member Leena Qassim said it was unclear what foreign vessels would be banned under the decree.

“There are foreign vessels coming to Bahrain as tourist cruises and one of their activities is fishing; wouldn’t that harm tourism?

“The blanket ban on foreign vessels will not help protect the sea, it will kill maritime activities and disallow the sector from evolving.

“Foreign vessels should be allowed to fish but under strict rules and conditions.”

Shura Council acting secretary-general Abdulnasser Al Siddiqi read out a statement on the Bahraini Youth Day which falls today.

Member Dr Ali Al Haddad spoke about Arab Mothers’ Day which was marked last Thursday, but was allowed to speak by Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh.

Members were notified of the responses and reports on two overseas participations.