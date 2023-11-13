Muscat : The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP), through the Tatweer platform, offered investment opportunities for both fish projects in the wilayats of Sinaw and Al Mudhaibi in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

By offering these investment opportunities in the two wilayats in various fishery and other investment activities, the Ministry aims to provide services to citizens and residents and encourage the private sector to invest in basic services supporting the fishery sector.

The proposed investment opportunities will contribute to increasing production in various fishery and other investment activities in the Wilayats of Al Mudhaibi and Sinaw, and will work to supply the local market and neighboring markets with fish products that contribute to enhancing food security and creating added value for specific projects in the fisheries sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning recently announced the offering of “40” investment opportunities through the development platform in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.