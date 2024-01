The project of growing turmeric has become a success story for the third consecutive year in the four wilayats of the Dhofar Governorate.

Specific areas in the wilayats of Dhalkut, Rakhyut, Salalah and Taqa are being financed by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund for growing turmeric.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Times of Oman