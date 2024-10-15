Salalah – The Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in Dhofar governorate signed 87 agricultural usufruct contracts on Monday for an estimated investment value of RO6mn covering over 2,800 hectares.

The contracts were signed by Sultan bin Hamad al Ghafri, Director General of Housing and Urban Planning in Dhofar, alongside representatives from various companies and institutions involved in agricultural projects.

The signing event was attended by officials from the Directorate General of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, as well as representatives from the Al Najd Agriculture Development Office.

Ahmed bin Saeed al Maashani, Director of the Land Department at the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in Dhofar, stated, “The usufruct contracts are part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector in Dhofar. They provide opportunities for investors and farmers to utilise the lands allocated for agriculture in accordance with existing laws and regulations.”

He added that the allocation of these lands not only boosts agricultural production in Dhofar but also supports economic development through sustainable agricultural investment. “This initiative aims to tackle future challenges in the agricultural sector and enhance food security.”

The MHUP is keen to activate the usufruct programme to bolster local economy, boost investments and stimulate growth. The initiative is designed to create job opportunities and establish projects with a competitive edge.

