Ibra – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water (MAFWR) is stepping up efforts to achieve greater agricultural self-sufficiency with expansion of a targeted grape farming initiative in North Sharqiyah. The move is part of the country’s broader strategy to enhance food security, support rural livelihoods and diversify the economy.

MAFWR is continuing to rollout of its Model Grape Farms Project in Ibra. The initiative aims to significantly expand grape cultivation in North Sharqiyah while encouraging youth participation in the agricultural sector.

An official from the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in North Sharqiyah said the project was launched in response to recommendations from the inaugural Grape Festival held in 2023.

“This project offers a genuine opportunity to establish grapes as a commercially viable crop while inspiring young farmers to continue cultivation,” the official said. “Grapes hold considerable economic potential not just in Ibra, but across the governorate.”

Key objectives of the project include increasing cultivated land area, improving yield and opening new marketing channels for local farmers. The initiative also emphasises private sector involvement, promotes contract farming through agricultural associations, and aims to generate employment in rural areas.

“Our goal is to achieve significant increase in grape cultivation to a total of 72 acres. We anticipate annual production of up to 250 tonnes, with estimated economic return exceeding RO250,000,” the official said.

Participating farmers will receive comprehensive support, including installation of trellising systems, modern irrigation infrastructure, fencing and access to high-quality seedlings.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

