Egypt - A new phase of the “Ezraa” (“Plant”) initiative has been launched under a cooperation protocol signed by Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Alliance for Civil and Development Work Khaled Abdel Aziz, and Reverend Andrea Zaki, President of the Evangelical Community in Egypt and the Coptic Evangelical Organisation for Social Services (CEOSS).

This strategic partnership reinforces collaboration between the state and civil society to promote food security and support small-scale farmers across Egypt.

The initiative is designed to encourage smallholders to play a more active role in cultivating key strategic crops—particularly wheat—through access to high-yield seeds, technical guidance, and the rollout of field schools. These measures aim to boost productivity per feddan, increase incomes, and improve farmers’ living standards, while also reducing Egypt’s dependence on imported staple crops.

Minister Maya Morsy stressed that this cooperation aligns with the Ministry of Social Solidarity’s wider efforts to strengthen social protection and reach the country’s most vulnerable populations. She revealed that 18% of the farmers participating in this phase of the Ezraa initiative are already enrolled in the “Takaful and Karama” social support programme.

She added that the Ministry, via the Rural and Environmental Industries Support Fund, will subsidise 50% of seed costs for small-scale farmers. The fourth phase of the initiative targets the cultivation of one million feddans of wheat, with a strong emphasis on enhancing productivity.

Minister Alaa Farouk emphasised the collaborative nature of the initiative, which brings together the Ministries of Agriculture and Social Solidarity, the National Alliance for Civil and Development Work, and CEOSS. He affirmed that its primary objective is to support small-scale farmers by improving both the quality and quantity of their agricultural output.

Farouk also underscored the need to maintain the sustainability of strategic crop cultivation—particularly wheat—given its vital importance. He noted that improving the efficiency of land and water use is essential to ensuring long-term agricultural gains for rural families and promoting national self-sufficiency in key crops.

To support these efforts, the Minister has directed the Agricultural Research Centre, Agricultural Services Sector, and all relevant departments within the Ministry to provide comprehensive support and technical supervision throughout all stages of wheat cultivation. He also stressed the importance of establishing measurable performance indicators and ensuring the empowerment of rural women in all programme activities to maximise benefits for Egyptian villages.

Khaled Abdel Aziz, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Alliance for Civil and Development Work, said the agreement enhances the Alliance’s efforts to unify civil society contributions in service of Egypt’s citizens. He praised the Ezraa initiative as a successful model of sustainable development achieved through effective partnerships between the government and civil society, with the ultimate goal of helping small-scale farmers attain wheat self-sufficiency in the coming years.

Reverend Andrea Zaki, President of the Evangelical Community in Egypt and CEOSS, described the new protocol as a powerful example of collaboration between the state and civil society. He reaffirmed CEOSS’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in rural areas.

“We are dedicated to implementing community engagement, awareness-raising, and training activities under the initiative to improve farmers’ quality of life, advance social justice, and promote sustainable agricultural development,” he said.

This new phase of the Ezraa initiative represents a significant step toward integrating national efforts to strengthen food security, alleviate rural poverty, and raise the incomes of small-scale farmers. It does so through a comprehensive approach that includes resource provision, skills development, and measurable impact across local communities.

