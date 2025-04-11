Muscat – Wheat harvesting is in full swing across Oman, with officials predicting a strong yield for the 2025 season, driven by expanded cultivation efforts and improved agricultural support.

Harvesting operations began in late March and are expected to continue through April and May, covering several governorates including North Sharqiyah, Buraimi, Dhahirah, and Dakhliyah.

In the wilayat of Bahla alone, the villages of Al Ghafat, Al Jilah, Bilad Sayt, Saih al Maashi, and Wadi Quriyat have commenced harvesting under the supervision of specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

An official from the ministry said the current season has already shown signs of high productivity and grain quality just a week into the harvest. “This reflects the continued interest of farmers and the ministry’s efforts to expand cultivated areas and improve wheat production,” the official noted.

The Najd region in Dhofar governorate has emerged as a focal point for future wheat cultivation due to its extensive farmland and groundwater reserves. “The Najd area holds great promise for sustainable agricultural development,” the official said.

The government has introduced a range of measures to support the sector. These include providing fortified wheat seeds such as the Wadi Quriyat 110, 308, 226, 227, Jabreen, and Koli varieties – along with modern harvesting equipment. Several new wheat harvesters have also been deployed with support from the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund.

The ministry has also strengthened its collaboration with the private sector. A recent memorandum of cooperation with Oman Flour Mills Company will see the company purchase locally grown wheat from farmers at a rate of RO500 per tonne. The agreement is expected to incentivise farmers and help raise the national wheat output.

Wheat production in Oman reached 7,119 tonnes during the 2022–23 season, marking a 229% increase over the previous year’s yield of 2,169 tonnes. The area under wheat cultivation expanded by 160% to 6,359 acres, while the number of farmers engaged in the sector grew by 22%.

Officials say this upward trend reflects a broader national strategy to achieve food security and reduce reliance on imports, with wheat now positioned as a strategic crop in the sultanate’s agricultural agenda.

