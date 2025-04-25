Riyadh: The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) achieved net profits worth SAR 503.30 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual growth of 13.76% from SAR 442.40 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.39 as of 31 March 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.34, according to the financial results.

Assets jumped by 20.08% to SAR 163.79 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 136.40 billion in Q1-24, while the investments increased by 18.32% to SAR 40.39 billion from SAR 34.16 billion.

SAIB reported clients' deposits valued at SAR 101.66 billion in Q1-25, higher by 14.96% than SAR 88.43 billion in the year-ago period.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits declined by 1.31% from the SAR 510 million registered in Q4-24.

At the end of 2024, the profits enlarged by 11.07% to SAR 1.95 billion from SAR 1.76 billion.

