Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is working on establishing ‘Agricultural Cities’ in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to promote sustainability and food security. The initiative focuses on selecting strategic locations and utilising advanced technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics and fish farming, while developing sustainable agricultural infrastructure to boost local production.

Saud bin Ali al Farsi, Director of Agricultural Cities Project, stated that three primary sites are under evaluation for establishing these agricultural cities – Saham in North Batinah, a site in Dhahirah and the third in the Najd region of Thumrait in Dhofar. Evaluation factors include terrestrial environment, water availability, climate compatibility and strategic location to facilitate economic integration and efficient transportation of agricultural products.

In the initial phase, two sites have been selected for detailed planning – one in Saham and other in Thumrait. International consultants have been tasked with this work.

Farsi emphasised that Agricultural Cities are crucial for enhancing food security in Oman. These will address the challenges posed by international conflicts, natural disasters and climate change. They represent innovative solutions that integrate agriculture with technology, aiming for sustainable development in the country.

Agri-fish sector sees 6.6% growth

Oman’s agriculture and fisheries sector has grown, contributing 2.4% – or RO451.2mn – to the country’s GDP in the first half of 2024, up from 2.3% – or RO423.4mn – in the same period in 2023. According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the sector grew 6.6%.

The figures were announcement during World Food Day celebrations, organised by Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) – in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization and Oman Food Bank – last week. Themed ‘The Right to Food for a Better Life and Future’, the event was chaired by Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of Consumer Protection Authority.

On the occasion, Khalisa Talib al Hadhrami, Director General of Planning at MAFWR, said Oman’s development policies are designed to ensure access to essential resources for all citizens and residents.

Khalisa also highlighted Oman’s recent progress in the Global Food Security Index, where it ranked 35th globally out of 113 nations and third among Arab countries in 2022.

