Muscat – In an effort to increase fish production in Oman, Musandam Global Investment Company has stared deployment of floating cages for a 3,500-tonne capacity aquaculture project in Musandam.

The company introduced floating cages in the Al Harf area, within the wilayat of Khasab, marking a significant step towards enhancing fish production and embracing sustainable farming practices in Oman.

An official at Musandam Global Investment Company informed that the deployment of floating cages will unfold in eight phases. A total of 32 cages will be deployed to house a variety of fish species.

“This project aims to contribute significantly to Oman’s national income, with the first harvest anticipated in the third quarter of 2024,” the official added.

Notably, the company, alongside foreign investors, inked a memorandum in 2023, laying the groundwork for the Musandam Fish Farming Company. This venture came up with a promise to offer an integrated marine fish farming project in the open waters of Musandam, targeting an annual production exceeding 3,500 tonnes of fish for regional and international markets.

The comprehensive project blueprint includes an open water farm, a fish breeding unit, facilities for juvenile stages, and a processing unit for fish packing, alongside a research and development lab. Support infrastructure such as storage, logistics, and ancillary services are also part of the project, ensuring a holistic approach to aquaculture.

Adherence to sustainable farming principles and external auditing are fundamental to the project’s ethos, aiming to meet the highest standards of marine environment conservation and product quality.

Oman’s aquaculture landscape is diversifying, with projects categorised into integrated and commercial ventures.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).