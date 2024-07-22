Salalah – Dhofar Municipality has distributed over 40bn local grass seeds to combat the Parthenium plant and other invasive species in the governorate.

Mohammed Mubarak Suhail Akkak, an environmental health specialist with Dhofar Municipality, stated, “The municipality remains dedicated to eradicating invasive plants like Parthenium. We have distributed over 40bn local grass seeds and more than 68 varieties of wild plant seeds to date. We have begun the process of uprooting these weeds in Mirbat, Taqah, Rakhyut, Dalkhout and Salalah.”

He added that Parthenium is one of the most detrimental weeds known today, negatively impacting vast areas of Dhofar’s plains and agricultural fields. The plant produces chemicals that inhibit the growth of crops and pastures, and allergens that affect both humans and livestock. It is also a common cause of pollen allergies. “Our efforts aim to strengthen local ecosystems, suppress invasive species and promote biodiversity in Dhofar.”

