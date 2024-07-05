MUSCAT: Oman’s first hydroponic farm has been unveiled at a distinctive location: the Alila Jabal Akhdar, a luxury hotel set amid the lofty summits of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The hydroponic farm was launched on Thursday by Dr Hashil Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, accompanied by other official delegates, marking a significant milestone in the resort's sustainability journey.

Implemented in two phases, Phase 1 was launched earlier this year on a 646 m2 site with a focus on the cultivation of lettuces, strawberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, and bell peppers. The first harvested was marked in March, with blueberries currently under cultivation.

Utilizing hydroponics—a soil-free method that employs nutrient-rich water—allows for year-round production of fruits and vegetables at an accelerated rate, said Alila Jabal Akhdar Oman in a statement.

The hydroponic farm at Alila Jabal Akhdar showcases its dedication to enriching guest experiences with distinctive Alila Moments. Guests can personally harvest fruits and vegetables, followed by dining at the Open Kitchen picnic area, where chefs will prepare a tailor-made menu. This innovative concept, envisioned by General Manager Puneet Singh, underscores Alila's core value of sustainability and their promise to deliver exceptional and unique experiences to guests.

“We are incredibly proud to lead the way in sustainable agriculture in the Omani hospitality sector,” said General Manager Puneet Singh. “Our hydroponic farm is not just an investment in the environment; it’s a pledge to our guests and the local community that we are committed to fostering a sustainable future.” The hydroponic farm, the first of its kind for any hotel in Oman, promises to expand in Phase 2, introducing a wider variety and increased volumes of fruits and vegetables. This initiative that aims to redefine farm to table concept, is intended to complement local produce, providing jobs and sustaining the local economy.

Alila Jabal Akhdar plans to offer educational tours for guests and local schools, highlighting the importance of sustainable practices and inspiring the next generation to embrace eco-friendly innovations.

In addition to the hydroponic farm, Alila Jabal Akhdar is engaged in several other sustainability initiatives. The resort boasts an organic farm producing seasonal fruits and vegetables, and is home to hundreds of pomegranate, plum, and rose plants, with ongoing cultivation of figs, apricots, and olive trees. Two beehives on the property allow for the harvesting of fresh honey for guests. The resort also prioritizes water conservation through a dedicated treatment plant and water recycling systems. Furthermore, solar energy is utilized to heat water in guest rooms, and energy-efficient lighting is implemented throughout the resort.

Business Reporter