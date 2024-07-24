Muscat – Agricultural production in North Sharqiyah governorate has seen significant growth over the past three years, with the total production reaching 250,000 tonnes.

This was disclosed by Dr Abdul Aziz bin Ali al Mashaikhi, Director General of Agriculture and Water Resources in North Sharqiyah, as he highlighted the governorate’s achievements during the period.

The areas dedicated to fruit crops in the governorate increased by 2.3%, covering almost 285 hectares of land with 4,238 tonnes of yields.

The area under date palm cultivation grew by 1.3%. The total land area under this is now over 3,000 hectares with production of 54,188 tonnes of dates.

North Sharqiyah ranks fourth in date production among all governorates, contributing 14% of the national total. The number of palm trees in the governorate stands at 940,490.

The governorate is second in producing Basour (Mabsali) dates, with a production of 8,694 tonnes and 129,540 Mabsali palm trees. Mashaikhi emphasised the rapid growth in enhancing food security and agriculture’s contribution to the national economy.

The governorate is offering investment opportunities, with a proposal to employ modern technologies and greenhouses to boost production.

Dr Mashaikhi said that North Sharqiyah presented 27 investment opportunities this year, a majority of 21 have been proposed for the agricultural sector covering over 127 hectares.

Ten of those 21 opportunities have been chosen for grape cultivation in Ibra on 20 hectares of land and six in Bidya for growing dates on 22.5 hectares of land.

The Badran scheme in Al Mudhaibi offered four opportunities, including two for growing legumes on 40 hectares and two for growing onions using modern technologies, also on 40 hectares. Additionally, an area of 4 hectares has been designated for vegetable cultivation in greenhouses and open fields in Ibra.

Modern technologies and greenhouses have been extensively used to maximise crop production during the past few years. The governorate now hosts 2,008 greenhouses and 21 agricultural nurseries. Over the past three years, close to 100 hectares of land has come under model farms, Dr Mashaikhi informed.

Several other projects have also been launched to enhance agricultural production in the governorate.

