Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture , Fisheries and Water Resources(MAFWR) launched on Wednesday September 13,2023 the “Muain” service, through which it seeks to serve and meet the needs of visitors around the clock via the WhatsApp platform on the number (72200113).

The Ministry of Agriculture , Fisheries and Water Resources aims to employ the virtual assistant service (Muain) via the WhatsApp application in the customer service hall to help beneficiaries obtain the service seven days a week, and to upgrade the services provided to beneficiaries from traditional outlets to developed outlets through direct interaction between the service provider with the beneficiary via phone without personal presence when submitting the request.

The Ministry seeks to operate an interactive services hall between visitors and the Ministry to facilitate and simplify procedures for providing services through various channels and in various ways that enable the public to interact with them at all times, reduce the personal presence of the number of visitors and reach all segments of society by listing the services provided by the Ministry to beneficiaries through the interactive platform of the Muain application.

The “Muain” service allows beneficiaries to receive real-time, 24-hour automated response to determine the geographical locations of the Ministry’s facilities, and to book appointments to meet with decision-makers in the Ministry. In addition to providing phone numbers and communication channels with the administrative divisions of the Ministry, and direct communication with the customer services team.