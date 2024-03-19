Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in collaboration with Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, has started the 2023/2024 wheat harvest season in the Najd region of Dhofar.

This season, the wheat cultivation area expanded to 7,200 acres, up 29%. The increased cultivation area is expected to increase production to around 10,000 tonnes.

Saeed bin Muslim al Kathiri, Director of Department of Agriculture and Water Resources in Thumrait, informed that the 7,200 acres of cultivated area in the Najd region are spread over 82 farms. Six agricultural harvesters have been mobilised to support farmers during the harvest.

To facilitate cultivation in the expanded area, the ministry allocated 30 tonnes of wheat seeds to farmers, provided wheat harvesters free of charge, and streamlined the wheat purchasing process in collaboration with Oman Flour Mills Company.

Kathiri emphasised the critical role of wheat in bolstering food security, highlighting its significance as a vital economic and strategic crop. He underscored the ministry’s commitment to increasing wheat cultivation across the sultanate, particularly in the Najd region of Dhofar.

The Najd boasts ample agricultural land and accessible groundwater making it an ideal location for wheat cultivation.

The ministry’s incentives to encourage farmers to increase wheat cultivation and quality, include distributing fortified seeds – varieties such as Wadi Quriyat 110, 308, 226 and 227, Jibreen, Kuli, Najd 1 and Najd 2.

The ministry also provides guidance on agricultural practices and necessary equipment for wheat harvesting to further support and boost wheat cultivation in the region.

