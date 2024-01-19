Saham: In a pioneering initiative, the first-ever forum was held connecting the components of animal wealth, ranging from livestock breeders to project owners and companies involved in the animal wealth sector.

The forum aimed at highlighting the role of the animal wealth sector in Saham in achieving the principles of food security, providing employment opportunities, encouraging breeders, and introducing them to modern and alternative methods of animal husbandry and nutrition, hence stimulating economic growth.

Celebrating Livestock Breeders' Day, the forum was organised under the patronage of Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries. The event was hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Saham.

There was also participation of rural women in the exhibition that aimed at showcasing the Omani women's partnership in boosting the country's economy. The exhibition featured a display of local goat breeds contributing to enhancing productivity and twinning in Omani goat and sheep herds.

Owners of rare and distinctive animals and birds also took part in the exhibition.

Animal wealth is a fundamental economic resource in the Sultanate of Oman, playing a crucial role in achieving self-sufficiency in animal products and elevating food security.

As of 2021, the total animal wealth in the Sultanate of Oman reached 3.8 million heads, with 136,000 in Saham alone according to the 2022 statistics from the Department.

In Saham, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is actively involved in preserving this wealth through its Animal Development and Veterinary Clinic departments, offering guidance, awareness programmes, free treatment, and immunisation services.

In 2023, 6,438 individuals benefited from the treatment services in Saham department, with 166,177 animals treated, and 636 animals immunised.

To capitalise on local breeds, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources annually implements a programme for distributing improved animal breeds, focusing on enhancing the genetic characteristics of goat and ram herds.

The department is dedicated to increasing and improving the growth rate of the animal wealth sector, developing breeding and feeding methods, and reducing disease incidence within the sector.

