Muscat – In anticipation of heavy rains and resultant risks, National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) has announced a switch to remote work and study in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday. This decision affects the governorates of Muscat, South Sharqiyah and North Sharqiyah.

Additionally, schools in Al Wusta, North Batinah, South Batinah and certain mountainous areas in Dakhliyah, Dhahirah and Buraimi will also shift to remote education.

NCEM has also activated emergency centres in the governorates of North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar and Muscat. In a statement, the committee confirmed that it is closely monitoring alerts from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for expected weather conditions.

Due to high level of anticipated rain, NCEM has mobilised its resources, activating all sectors and sub-committees in the affected governorates to enhance preparedness.

Citizens and residents are urged to exercise caution and follow official communications to protect lives and property. Essential services are fully prepared to manage the impact of the tropical situation, and the public is advised to avoid approaching electricity facilities, water lines and sewage systems. For emergencies, 1011 can be called for power outages, 1442 for water issues and 1000 for communications-related problems.

Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation has also announced suspension of on-campus classes in public and private universities and colleges across several governorates on Tuesday. The affected governorates of Muscat, North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, North Batinah, South Batinah and Buraimi, and mountainous areas in Dakhliyah and Dhahirah will adopt remote learning on Tuesday.

Tropical depression

According to Civil Aviation Authority, the tropical depression, with wind speeds of 17-22 knots, is forecast to affect several governorates starting Monday evening with peak impact anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

﻿Rainfall is expected to vary in intensity, ranging from 40-90mm, potentially leading to flash floods in valleys and wadis. While scattered rain of 10-30 mm was expected in Al Wusta and South Sharqiyah on Monday, 40-90mm is predicted on Tuesday across multiple regions, continuing into Wednesday.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources urged farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers and fishermen in affected areas to take necessary precautions. They have been advised to move livestock and equipment to secure locations and asked not to venture out to sea during this period. The public is also cautioned to stay away from dams and drainage channels to avoid potential flooding hazards.

