Egypt’s net foreign assets reached EGP 760.839 billion in March 2025, compared to EGP 515.856 billion during February, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

Foreign assets with the CBE hit EGP 2.344 trillion at the end of February 2025, while foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 1.550 trillion.

During March 2025, total foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks amounted to EGP 3.133 trillion, versus EGP 3.137 trillion in February.

