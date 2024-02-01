AN internationally-acclaimed oil and gas consultancy firm has been hired to review reserves, a top minister has revealed.Addressing MPs at their weekly session at the National Assembly complex in Gudaibiya yesterday, Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina said the current oil and gas reserve numbers are contradictory.He was responding to a question by MP Abdulnabi Salman on oil and gas reserves in Bahrain, price projections until the end of the year and the effect of international and regional geopolitical on prices.“The oil and gas numbers that we have are varying and something clear and substantial is being sought,” he said.“This sector is a major contributor to the country’s economy and revenue and knowing where we stand is vital and for that we have hired an internationally-acclaimed consultancy firm.”The minister added that oil prices are projected to reach $90 per barrel this year despite negative global factors.In the worst-case scenario, it could drop below $70 per barrel, he added. Currently it’s standing at around $80 per barrel.

“The world is plagued with unprecedented inflation levels, high interest rates, globally stagnant economies, wars involving oil and gas leaders, and unsafe water channels,” said Dr Bin Daina.“However, countries are also trying to push themselves up through progress, growth and development, and there is demand for oil and gas.”Separately, Dr Bin Daina said nine major industrial companies in Bahrain have been ordered to instal continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS).In response to a question by MP Bassema Mubarak on pollution measurements, he said that the CEMS was being monitored electronically by the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE).Not all the nine companies were connected to the SCE but work was underway to have them linked.He said the SCE continues to monitor emissions through conventional laboratories, samples, field visits and tests done by neutral environmental standardisation and emission measurement firms.

“Since the 1990s we have been measuring air quality in the country round the clock through seven monitoring stations, under the SCE,” said Dr Bin Daina.“They are located in Galali, Sitra, Bahrain Fort, Ras Hayyan, Jasra, Zayed Town and Awali,” he added.“We are currently working to instal six new monitoring stations in the Muharraq, Capital and Southern governorates.“A mobile unit will also be installed in an SCE vehicle that will move around areas to ensure compliance with norms.

”The minister added that any new industrial project or an expansion to existing one will require an environmental impact assessment from certified independent environment consultancy firms.“Air quality in Bahrain is at normal levels and there is no indicator of a major pollution threat,” he said.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

