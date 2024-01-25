Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina inaugurated the 10th edition of the Bottom of the Barrel Technology Conference (BBTC Mena).

The conference was organised by Euro Petroleum Consultants (EPC), in co-operation with the Oil and Environment Ministry and Bapco Energies.

A group of experts, engineers and officials from companies specialised in aspects of the local, regional, and global oil industry are participating in the conference.

The two-day conference will address topics related to raising the level of fuel oil utilisation based on global trends, challenges, and requirements.

The minister said that the kingdom’s hosting of the conference reflects its international reputation for strengthening co-operation with specialised entities and attracting more investments.

The minister added that the conference seeks to provide distinct visions and ideas for the improvement of environmentally friendly technologies, achieve the kingdom’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, in addition to creative solutions suitable for treating and utilising petroleum waste.

Dr Bin Daina said that the manufacturing sector is constantly developing despite the challenges in processing different types of heavy oil.

These challenges imposed the need to implement sustainable solutions by enhancing technical and technological capabilities that stimulate the optimal use of remaining fuel oil and maintaining high levels of productivity, competitiveness, flexibility, and profitability.

The minister affirmed the importance of strengthening co-operation with oil producers and refinery companies to study comprehensive standards for competitive markets to be aware of the requirements, and make optimal decisions that ensure the provision of transformative products at competitive prices and of high quality consistent with international specifications.

He said that there are global trends that enhance ways to benefit from remaining fuel oil as one of the promising energy sources, in addition to traditional refining methods in refineries, which are considered a source of profit.

Dr Bin Daina noted that Bahrain is witnessing significant development in the oil and gas sector through its vital projects and initiatives that consider sustainability, most notably the Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP).

The presentation provided an overview of the market, trends, products, challenges, and investment and development opportunities.

Bapco Energies also participated with its brief on BMP, which is based on upgrading the bottom of the barrel, additional environmental compliance, and energy efficiency.

The conference discussed other topics, including the market; its trends, challenges, and profitable transformation methods, process innovations, modern technology, catalytic innovations and developments, energy efficiency and other topics of importance.