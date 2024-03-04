Bapco Energies, the integrated national energy company of Bahrain, has partnered with TotalEnergies, the French multi-energy company, in the trading of its petroleum products.

TotalEnergies will bring its global oil and feedstock supply capacity, as well as its refining and trading expertise to support Bapaco, which will further optimise its Sitra refinery, which is currently being upgraded.

Bahrain's Bapco Energies has partnered with TotalEnergies in the trading of its petroleum products. Image courtesy: Bapco Energies

Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Chairman of Bapco Energies said the collaboration will “pursue opportunities for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s oil and gas products and offer new energy solutions to our customers.”

Bahrain's Bapco Energies has partnered with TotalEnergies in the trading of its petroleum products. Image courtesy: Bapco Energies

He continued: “With the start-up of our $7 billion Bapco Modernization Programme (BMP) refinery upgrade project later this year, our partnership with TotalEnergies will help build a quality customer base for our expanded production.”

Bahrain's Bapco Energies has partnered with TotalEnergies in the trading of its petroleum products. Image courtesy: Bapco Energies

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said the French company will help Bapco optimise its “downstream petroleum operations,” while adding that they will work to extend the collaboration beyond oil and petroleum products “to potential future developments in other energies, such as LNG or renewable power.”

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com