Bahrain’s Bapco Upstream has received four bids for its master support services tender for 3D Seismic Acquisition project.

‘Master Support Services Agreement for 3D Seismic Acquisition’ involves providing technical support in terms of specialist personnel, software and quality control processes during the implementation of 3D seismic project, according to Bahrain Tender Board notice.

The contract duration is five years.

Oman’s Petrolead Technologies submitted the lowest bid of 3,555,212.260 Bahraini dinars ($9.4 million) for the project.

The other bids were as follows:

Dubai-based Schlumberger Overseas - BHD 3,605,946/$9.6 million)

UAE-based ADOS (Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services Company) - BHD 4,956,161.360/$13 million) - accepted with condition

Saudi-based ARGAS (Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company) - BHD 3,572,680.060/$9.5 million) - accepted with condition

The tender was issued on 31 January 2024 with a closing date of 6 March 2024.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.