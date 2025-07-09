Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed the latest developments and implemented measures to meet the rising energy demands, according to a statement.

The two ministers reviewed joint plans to enhance the quality of the electricity supply and ensure the stability of the unified grid throughout the day, especially during peak periods amid increased loads and high temperatures.

The meeting also highlighted the electricity sector's efforts to change operating patterns, increase the return on used fuel, reduce conventional fuel consumption, improve performance and energy efficiency, and promote reliance on renewable energy.

They also discussed the addition of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to the unified grid before this summer.

Esmat noted that the current plan aims to cut fuel consumption rates to less than 65 grams of fuel equivalent per kilowatt.

For his part, Badawi outlined the measures taken by the petroleum sector to meet the electricity sector's needs for gas and diesel, as well as working to provide the necessary diesel according to the needs of power plants determined by the ministry.

