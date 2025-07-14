Network International and Magnati have received key regulatory approvals to merge into a single entity, owned by a Brookfield-led consortium.

The merger process is expected to be completed during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to a press release. Both entities will continue to operate as two separate brands for the time being.

The merged entity will serve more than 250 financial institutions, 240,000 businesses and over 20 million cardholders across 50 markets in the MEA region.

It will provide various offerings, including digital payments, data and insights, small business lending, and advanced fraud and security solutions.

With a focus on innovation, scale, and growth, the combined business is well-placed to capitalize on the fast-growing digital payments adoption by both consumers and merchants in the region, including mobile payments, e-commerce and cross border transactions.

It will offer an expanded portfolio of products and services, tailored to meet the needs of customers, from SMEs to large enterprises and government agencies.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, said: "The combination of Network International and Magnati marks a pivotal moment in shaping the future of fintech in the Middle East and Africa.”

“By combining our scale, talent, deep market expertise, and strong partnerships, we are creating the region’s largest and most capable fintech platform serving businesses, keeping payments at the core of our services,” the CEO added.

He noted: “We are poised to unlock long-term growth with innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers, partners and shareholders.”

