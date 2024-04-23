Bapco Energies, a key player in Bahrain's oil and gas sector, has received eight bids for its request for proposals (RFP) tender seeking a consultant to strengthen its greenhouse gas (GHG) management and reporting practices.

The consultant will assist Bapco Energies to manage and report their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, specifically focusing on category 11 emissions within Scopes 1, 2, and 3 ensuring alignment with international best practices, according to the RFP details posted on the Bahrain Tender Board website. Category 11 focuses on emissions created from sold services and goods by the reporting organisation.

The scope of the contract also includes:

Conducting a gap analysis of existing GHG inventories for Bapco Upstream, Bapco Gas, Bapco Refining, Bapco Tazweed, and GPIC.

Updating the aforementioned inventories.

Consolidating all these reports along with the one developed by a third party for BLNG [Bahrain LNG], a joint venture owned 30 percent by Bapco Energies, into a single comprehensive report.

Delivering training to approximately 50 personnel across Bapco Energies and its operating companies on GHG data collection and reporting practices aligned with international best standards.

The eight bidders for the consultancy contract and the bid values (in Bahraini dinars) are:

Grant Thornton Advisory (BHD 54,725) Mantra Management Solutions (BHD 39,600) D1 Percent (BHD 19,211) BDO Consulting (BHD 24,235) KPMG Advisory (BHD 52,030) Environment Arabia Consultancy Services (BHD 54,296) ATYAF Esolutions (BHD 49,830) AJMS Global Company (BHD 40,000)

The bids were opened on Monday.

(1 US Dollar = 0.38 Bahraini dinars)

