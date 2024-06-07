Bahrain - Weatherford International, a key US-based provider of innovative energy services, has announced that it has secured a new five-year contract from Bapco Upstream, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, an integrated oil and gas entity in Bahrain, to deliver directional drilling and logging while drilling services.

This deal replaces the current drilling services contract that Weatherford was awarded in 2015.

The contract includes Weatherford’s full suite of drilling technologies alongside its Centro well construction optimisation platform for high-quality reservoir-characterisation data, providing exceptional collaboration, enhanced transparency, and advanced agility to maximize efficiencies for Bapco Energies while maintaining a cost-effective operation.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, said: "I am pleased Bapco Energies selected Weatherford as it continues to advance its drilling programme."

"Weatherford has performed Drilling Services in Bahrain since 2016, and this award reaffirms our partnership and further showcases the value of our comprehensive drilling portfolio and cutting-edge digital capabilities," stated Saligram.

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalisation to create sustainable offerings for maximised value and return on investment, he added.

