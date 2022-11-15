Bahrain and other GCC countries yesterday held a meeting to review strategies to promote tourism.Bahrain, represented by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), took part in a meeting of GCC tourism under-secretaries to prepare for the sixth meeting of the Committee of GCC Tourism Ministers, held in AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain’s delegation was headed by BTEA chief executive Dr Nasser Qaedi, who highlighted that the tourism industry in GCC countries is experiencing wider growth and prosperity, noting that tourism is one of the key drivers of GCC economies.Dr Qaedi pointed out that Bahrain underlines the importance of GCC collaboration in the vital sector.

He asserted that Bahrain is steadily progressing towards increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP through the new tourism strategy (2022-2026), which focuses on promoting Bahrain as an international tourism hub and diversifying tourism products.

