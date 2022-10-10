Exports of vegetables and fruits increased between six and seven per cent during the first nine months of 2022. A total of 360 tonnes were exported, compared with the same period of last year, Secretary General of Ministry of Agriculture Mohammed Hiyari said on Sunday.

Jordan has the ability to produce large quantities of vegetables and fruits, if access to foreign markets has been made available, Hiyari told Al Mamlaka TV.

He added that the launch of a Jordanian-Palestinian partnership to market agricultural products has shown "positive" indicators, as the first cargo flight of the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company left Queen Alia International Airport for Qatar on Sunday.

Further shipments are planned in the coming weeks, he added.

Agriculture Minister Khaled Huneifat announced that a freight shipment of some 36 tonnes of vegetables has been transported to provide Arab markets with local products, as per the contracts of the Jordanian-Palestinian company, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement cited by Al Mamlaka.

Established in 2022, the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company aims to ease the sector's access to both foreign and traditional markets, as well as enhance marketing-related activities, select the best shipping options (land, sea and air) and to improve the competitiveness of local products, the statement added.

