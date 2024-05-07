The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. By 0715 GMT the rouble was 0.27% higher at 91.11 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.100 to 91.423.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.3% to 98.15, while it gained 0.31% to 12.61 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.1% to $83.45 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.33% to 1,182.32. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.49% to 3,419.31. ($1 = 91.1050 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)



