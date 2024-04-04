AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) reported on Wednesday a "significant" 15.7 per cent increase in exports during the first quarter of 2024, marking a “remarkable growth” compared with the same period in the previous year.

The ACI’s export value rose to JD 329 million in the first three months of 2024, a "substantial" increase from JD 284 million during the corresponding period in 2023, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, citing recent statistics from the ACI.

The ACI also reported that it issued a total of 5,725 certificates of origin during the first quarter of 2024, indicating a 7.1 per cent decrease compared with the 6,164 certificates issued during the same period in 2023. These certificates authenticate the Jordanian origin of the goods and are issued upon request for exports to various countries.

Saudi Arabia received the highest number of certificates, with 901 issued, followed by the UAE with 636 certificates. Iraq, Egypt, and Switzerland were also among the top recipients.

In terms of export value, Iraq led the list with JD 161 million worth of goods, followed by Switzerland JD32 million, Egypt JD25 million and UAE JD24.7 million. Exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to JD14 million, according to the chamber’s monthly statistics.

