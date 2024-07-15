

AMMAN: Exports of Jordan's pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies sector increased by 3.8% during the January-June period of this year, compared to the same period last year, despite the region's "exceptional" circumstances and their impact on the flow of goods.

In a statement to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the sector's representative in Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Dr. Fadi Atrash, said its exports, with its three sub-sectors (human drugs or veterinary medicines, pesticides, and medical supplies), surged to about JD370 million during the first half of this year, compared to JD356 million for the same period in 2023.

Atrash added that the figures issued by the Kingdom's three chambers of industry (Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa) showed that the sector’s exports went up "significantly" during the first half of this year, despite the region's "exceptional" circumstances due to the Israeli aggression against Gaza people and the delay that affected trade movement in the Red Sea region.

Atrash indicated that these figures made the pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies sector ranked 6th among other industries, in terms of the value of exports and "positive" growth.

Reflecting the growth, he noted some factories operating in the sector have recently worked to develop and establish new production lines to manufacture animal vaccines, vitamins, and "innovative" pharmaceutical items, primarily intravenous injections, sprays, and other products.

Atrash also stated that the pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies sector operates 151 establishments, with a registered capital of about JD341 million, while 15 Jordanian factories are outside the Kingdom, located in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.



