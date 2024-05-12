AMMAN — Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman underscored the robust trade relations and economic cooperation between Jordan and the United States.

Venkataraman commended the depth of the economic and trade partnership, emphasising the kingdom's status as one of the earliest signatories of the United States free trade agreement, dating back to 2001, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He pointed out that the United States has risen to become Jordan’s third-largest trading partner, with Jordanian exports to the US accounting for a substantial 20 per cent of the country’s total exports.

He expressed pride in the popularity of American brands in Jordan, attributing this to the strong bonds and mutual respect between Jordanians and Americans, which he believes are the driving forces behind these thriving economic ties.

Venkataraman also identified potential areas for further cooperation, stressing the importance of enhancing the business environment, promoting transparency, and addressing any obstacles that could hinder the deepening of trade partnerships.

Jordan's exports to the United States rose to JD320 million in the first two months of 2024, underscoring the growing momentum in bilateral trade.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).