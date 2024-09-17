Fine weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore and offshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be fine, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.



Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.



Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

