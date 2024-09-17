Social media
WEATHER

Fine weather expected today in Qatar

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 17, 2024
Weather inshore and offshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be fine, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
