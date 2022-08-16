The Ministry Of Interior has issued verbal instructions to the Residency Affair Department in all six governorates to stop issuing family and visit visas to expats until further notice.

Only doctors and Europeans who apply for online visa will be excluded from this decision. Those who have been already issued family visas don’t come under these new instructions. New procedures and conditions are being implemented which will be approved after the study is done.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).