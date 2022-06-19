President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received in Sharm El Sheikh on Saturday King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in which they discussed bilateral relations, according to the Egyptian presidential spokesperson.

Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s pride in the historical ties that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Al-Sisi also affirmed Egypt’s keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in various fields, intensifying the pace of joint coordination towards developments in the Middle East, and strengthening unity and joint Arab action in facing various regional and international challenges.

King Hamad bin Issa expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception from the President, praising the sincere and close brotherhood of the Egyptian-Bahraini relations,

He also stressed that his current visit to Egypt comes as a continuation of the historical and distinguished relations that bind the two countries, government and people, and their common destiny and future, and in support of the bonds of bilateral cooperation at all levels.

In this context, the Bahraini king praised Egypt’s pivotal and firm role as a mainstay for security and stability in the region, and it’s appreciated efforts to promote joint Arab action at all levels, praising the great and qualitative development witnessed by the Egyptian-Bahraini relations in various political, economic, developmental and other fields, stressing the common concern to move forward.

The meeting witnessed discussions on frameworks and prospects for joint cooperation between Egypt and Bahrain, especially in the economic and investment fields, by making optimal use of all available opportunities to enhance cooperation between them.

The discussions also dealt with a number of the most prominent regional and international issues, as the discussions reflected a mutual understanding between the two sides regarding ways to deal with these issues, and agreement was reached in this context to maximize Egyptian-Bahraini cooperation and coordination to develop the joint Arab action system, which helps protect Arab national security and enhance Arab capabilities.

The two leaders also welcomed the upcoming summit to be hosted by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the United States.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Egypt on Monday as part of a regional tour. Moreover, the Saudi Crown Prince will discuss in Cairo and Amman the preparations for the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit +3 (Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq) due to be held in Riyadh with Biden’s participation.

Bin Salman’s tour comes two weeks before US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, scheduled on 15 and 16 July, following another visit by Biden to Israel on 14 and 15 July.

