Dubai Municipality has implemented a project to rebuild and rehabilitate the supporting walls along the Deira side of Dubai Creek, with a total expense of AED112 million.

The project aims to enhance the effectiveness of the creek’s retaining walls by upgrading the dock, reconstructing sections that have been damaged and dilapidated over the past 50 years, and preventing potential flooding during harsh weather conditions. This effort aims to minimize disruptions to commercial traffic caused by flooding or bad weather.

The project is set to be implemented in two phases, with the initial phase involving the restoration of a 2.1 km stretch along the Deira side of Dubai Creek. The site will be divided into multiple sections, and each segment will be sequentially patterned to ensure uninterrupted docking traffic. The second phase will cover a 2.3 km length on the Bur Dubai side.

Global Reputation

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stated that the project highlights Dubai Municipality’s commitment to transforming Dubai into a more attractive and innovative city by enhancing various elements and services it offers through the strategic and sustainable development of all coastal facilities and infrastructure in the Emirate. The goal is to solidify Dubai’s position as a global tourism hub and augment its economic and commercial prosperity.

Al Hajri said, “The project is set to improve security and safety measures for maritime traffic and commercial operations within Dubai Creek. As a significant symbol of the city’s growth, Dubai Creek serves as a vibrant artery at the heart of Dubai.

Facilitating the passage of over 13,000 ships annually, it plays a key role in fostering the economic and social prosperity of the emirate. Additionally, the creek further supports commercial dealings with neighbouring markets in the region.”

“We have implemented several measures to mitigate the risks posed by climate change and rising sea levels, closely monitoring changes on both sides of the creek. Furthermore, we have conducted technical studies to devise construction designs that can enhance the efficiency of the marine docks on both banks.

These designs adhere to the highest global standards, ensuring the preservation of the supporting walls’ stability and safeguarding against increased flooding during seasonal weather conditions.” Al Hajri added.

Comprehensive work

The project's 14-month timeline includes the restoration of the 2.1 km Deira pier, which involves replacement and the rehabilitation of damaged sections of the concrete wall, reaching a depth of 8 meters and increasing its height to 3 meters. These improvements aim to ensure the safe docking of ships in the area.

By initiating this project, the Municipality aims to enhance services and facilities for safe docking and navigation, which will be ensured through the provision of 200 anchors across the dock.

Dubai Creek is one of the most vital historic maritime channels in the Emirate, marking the initiation of Dubai’s trade interactions with the world over a century ago.

Despite the extensive development in the Emirate of Dubai, the Creek continues to maintain its historical, commercial, and economic importance, along with modern projects prevalent in the emirate, in addition to serving as a significant tourist hub for residents, visitors, and tourists.

