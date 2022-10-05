DUBAI - The Council of Delegates of the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) has selected Dubai as the host city of the 38th edition of the World Congress of Sports Medicine, taking place in 2024.

The announcement follows the UAE’s successful participation in the 37th edition of the congress held in Jalisco, Mexico in September 2022, with the country represented by the Sports Medicine Committee of the UAE’s National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), led by Dr. Abdulla Al Rahoomi, Vice President of the UAE's Medical Olympic Committee.

The bi-annual sports medicine event, which unites four continental sports medicine associations and 117 national sports medicine associations worldwide, will bring together more than 1,000 medicine professionals from across the globe in Dubai during the conference which shapes the future of the medical sports industry.

Participating delegates will include orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists, sports dietitians, occupational therapists, rehabilitation specialists and other leading medical industry practitioners who will discuss best practice within sports medicine.

The UAE Medical Olympics Committee worked closely with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to prepare a comprehensive bid document highlighting the UAE's capabilities in efficiently hosting and managing large-scale conferences and events.

Dubai’s well-documented experience in hosting major congresses and gatherings alongside the commitment of the UAE’s Sports Medicine Committee, secured the Emirate the right to host the forthcoming biannual edition of the congress in 2024.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office, recognised the honour of hosting the event as a key milestone in establishing the UAE as a top-tier destination for hosting and organising major sports events and industry congresses.

He also reiterated the wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, to establish proactive partnerships with international entities and organisations. Promoting the overall sports scene in the UAE, such collaborations also provide dedicated spaces for exchanging knowledge in the sports science field. These efforts feed into the Congress’ focus on the integral topic of athletes’ health and safety, while highlighting the best and latest practices, standards, and technologies in this field.

The bid to host the Congress was submitted to the organising committee in early 2022, following in-depth meetings between the Medical Olympics Committee, led by Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji, chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee and the International Federation of Sports Medicine.

Dr. Felipe Gómez, president of the Mexican Federation of Sports Medicine (FEMMEDE), presented the Congress flag to Dr. Abdulla Al Rahoomi, during the 37th edition of the World Congress of Sports Medicine confirming Dubai’s success, with the city beating off strong competition from Croatia and Chile to secure the rights to host the globally renowned sports medicine event.