BAHRAIN is accelerating its ambitious plan to encourage the sustainable uptake of electric vehicles (EV).

It yesterday signed an agreement with a global advisory company to develop an EV strategy that will also help to reduce the kingdom’s reliance on fossil fuel, curb pollution and improve the quality of life.

The Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry signed the contract with Deloitte Touche to draw up the plan, which will further support Bahrain’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, cut down carbon emissions, handle the greenhouse effect to better adapt to volatile climate change.

Under the deal, Deloitte Touche has been commissioned to develop policies, regulations and infrastructure required for charging electric vehicles.

The strategy will also contribute to identifying, promoting and facilitating sustainable business models, infrastructures and policies.

The leading global company from Japan provides audit and assurance as well as risk advisory services.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan stressed the importance of diversifying renewable energy projects and electricity-powered vehicles (EVs).

He noted that the agreement will contribute to strengthening Bahrain’s drive to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

He underlined Bahrain’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and achieving zero neutrality by 2060, in addition to educating and encouraging citizens and residents about transportation alternatives that contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

“Bahrain was able, early on, to set policies and regulations related to charging electric cars,” the minister said.

He highlighted ongoing co-operation between the public and private sectors in order to create a suitable and stimulating environment for the use of electric cars.