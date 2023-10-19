Bahrain has achieved a global ranking of 18th in electric vehicle (EV) readiness, according to a new study by management consulting firm Arthur D. Little (ADL).

The report titled ‘Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023’ highlights a significant surge in global EV adoption since the last edition in 2022.

The third edition of the study expands its scope to include 35 markets across all continents, making it the most comprehensive electric vehicle market readiness indicator available in the industry today.

Norway maintains its position as the global leader in EV readiness, but China emerges as a close contender. Following these market leaders, countries like Bahrain are laying the groundwork for increased EV adoption.

In 2021, Bahrain inaugurated its first public EV-charging station, a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to sustainable transportation.

The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry has also introduced emissions-free electric scooters and bikes across the capital city of Manama, further enriching the country’s EV landscape.

Noting that sustainable transportation aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, Joseph Salem, partner and travel and transportation practice lead at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said: “Bahrain is making commendable progress in the electric vehicle sector. The government’s Economic Vision 2030 and the Logistics Services Sector Strategy 2022–26 serve as strong policy frameworks that are setting the stage for a more sustainable and decarbonised future.”

In a significant move to make electric vehicles more financially attractive, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has entered a strategic partnership with Bahrain National Insurance.

Launched in 2022, this collaboration is an integral part of NBB’s auto-lending programme, which is designed to offer discounted motor and EV insurance premiums.

Moreover, the benefits extend beyond simple cost savings. Customers who sign up will also be entitled to comprehensive insurance coverage for up to five years, including agency repairs.

Additionally, the programme offers a suite of value-added services, such as battery replacement and electric car recharging facilities. This multi-faceted approach not only lowers the financial barriers to electric vehicle ownership but also provides peace of mind through extended coverage and additional benefits.

The report also lists Marson Group’s ground-breaking partnership with American manufacturing company Gauss Auto to launch Bahrain’s first electric car factory in 2023 as a key initiative.

The factory plans to produce a range of electric vehicles, from two-wheelers to passenger cars.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).