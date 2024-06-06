China is forging a closer relationship with Bahrain, with plans to open a branch of a leading Chinese bank in the Gulf nation to facilitate expanding bilateral trade.

Addressing a Press briefing at the Chinese Embassy yesterday Ambassador Ni Ruchi said this move signals China’s growing economic interest in the region as the bank would provide general assistance to customers in Bahrain and promote banking business and investment opportunities between China and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

He also said electric vehicles are seen as a key area for collaboration.

“Chinese companies are well-positioned to capitalise on Bahrain’s openness to this technology, presenting a significant business opportunity.”

The commitment to further co-operation aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Recent agreements between the two countries encompass investment, infrastructure development and technological advancements.

“In recent years, the economic ties between China and Bahrain have witnessed a remarkable upsurge, propelled by mutual co-operation and strategic partnerships. With recent developments further solidifying this relationship, both nations are poised to embark on a new era of economic collaboration,” Mr Ruchi added.

China-Bahrain economic relations have been characterised by robust trade, strategic investments and concerted efforts to align development agendas. The establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries marks a significant milestone, signalling a commitment to deeper economic integration and shared prosperity.

Bahrain has extended an invitation to Chinese companies to invest in its oil and gas sector, showcasing a two-way flow of economic opportunities. Additionally, Ambassador Ni Ruchi hinted at the possibility of a visa waiver programme between the two nations, further streamlining business and travel.

This comprehensive partnership positions China and Bahrain for a future of increased economic co-operation and mutual benefit.

