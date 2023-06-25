Bahrain's Electricity and Water Affairs (EWA) has announced plans to build five fast charging stations for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the kingdom, reported BNA, citing a senior minister.

This will help contribute to achieving the goal set by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of reaching zero neutrality by 2060 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), stated Yaser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, the Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs.

He was speaking after a meeting with the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Car Dealers Association.

The minister stressed the keenness of the ministry in adopting policies that encourage the use of EVs.

At the meeting, Humaidan emphasised on need to promote renewable energy projects in the kingdom, including the use of EVs as well as setting up the required infrastructure for EVs to provide a sustainable lifestyle for the kingdom's residents, said the BNA report.

The enhancement of the partnership between the private sector and the civil society institutions will contribute to developing various services offered to the citizens and residents of the Kingdom, he added.

