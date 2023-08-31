The Executive Vice President for Administrative and Commercial Affairs at the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), Abdullah Fahad Al-Ajmi, was quoted as saying the company is proceeding steadily to reach full operation of its three refining units at Al-Zour refinery during the next phase, reports Al-Rai daily. Al-Ajmi stated the current refining capacity of Al-Zour is more than 410,000 barrels, stressing that KIPIC will continue to reach the full refining capacity of 615,000 barrels. He revealed that the company is currently preparing to complete the promotion and placement of vacancies for managers and team leaders, expected to be completed within 3 weeks, while indicating that all departments in the company are working in an integrated manner.

Al-Ajmi also stated that KIPIC is preparing contracts for the appointment of 25 Kuwaiti graduates to operate refineries next week, indicating that this procedure comes from the company’s belief in its role in absorbing national cadres. He pointed out that there are ongoing preparations to open new cadres to appoint other groups of Kuwaiti youth in the company, explaining that KIPIC is currently working to move from its current headquarters in Salmiya to its new headquarters in Ahmadi, which will be completed within the next few weeks. Al-Ajmi praised the new deputy CEO of Al-Zour Refinery, Ali Muhammad Al-Ajmi, noting that “his competence, experience and practical journey are what brought him to this position he fully deserved, and that he is one of the leaders who work hard and sincerely.”

