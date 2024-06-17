Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council has released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May 2024. The CPI of May 2024 reached 107.59 points showing an increase of 0.44 percent when compared to CPI of April 2024. Compared to CPI of May 2023, Y-o-Y basis, an increase of 0.93 percent has been recorded in the general index (CPI) of this month.

When comparing the main components of CPI for the month of May 2024, with the previous month April 2024 (monthly change), it is found that, there were five groups increased, four groups decreased, and three groups remained unchanged.

The groups showed increased as a follow: “Recreation and Culture” by 3.19 percent, “Food and Beverages” by 1.48 percent, “Miscellaneous Goods and Services” by 0.28 percent, “Furniture and Household Equipment” by 0.16 percent, and “Transport” by 0.12 percent. A decrease has been recorded in “Communication” by 1.03 percent, “Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel” by 0.91 percent, “Clothing and Footwear” by 0.20 percent, slightly decrease almost stable in “Education” by 0.4 percent.

A comparison of the CPI, May 2024 with the CPI, May 2023 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index (CPI) by 0.93 percent. This Y-o-Y price increase is primary due to the prices rising in five groups namely: “Recreation and Culture” by 11.97 percent, “Food and Beverages” by 4.62 percent, “Education” by 3.37 percent, “Miscellaneous Goods and Services” by 2.49 percent, and “Transport” by 0.82 percent.

A decrease has been shown in price levels in “Communication” by 12.73 percent, “Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel” by 3.39 percent, “Restaurants and Hotels” by 1.86 percent, “Health” by 1.77 percent, “Furniture and Household Equipment” by 1.75 percent, “and “Clothing and Footwear” by 0.25 percent.

The CPI of May 2024 excluding “Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel” group stands at 111.02 points, recorded an increase of 0.76 percent when compared to the index of April 2024. Compared with its counterpart in 2023, the CPI of May index increased by 1.98 percent.

