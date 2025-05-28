Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) agreed on Tuesday to boost bilateral ties at their second summit hosted in the Malaysian capital.

GCC leaders agreed to continue furthering partnerships with ASEAN nations in the face of global challenges and attain common economic opportunities.

“We want to raise this figure to US$180bn by 2032 because there is huge potential that has yet to be explored in bilateral trade and investment,” said Sheikh Sabah Khaled al Hamad al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait. The total trade volume between the two blocs amounted to US$130.7bn in 2024.

Sheikh Sabah stressed the importance of accelerating negotiations for a GCC–ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to unlock new investment opportunities and enhance regional supply chains. He also called for greater collaboration in energy security, climate action and technical fields.

Key summit topics included economic cooperation, regional security, food and energy security, climate change and collaboration in education, technology and culture.

In his opening remarks, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, expressed “appreciation for the presence of all leaders, a strong signal of their shared resolve to strengthen ASEAN-GCC cooperation and to explore broader, forward-looking partnerships for the benefit of their peoples”.

The ASEAN-GCC Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, adopted at the inaugural summit in Riyadh in 2023, “serves as our strategic roadmap to advance collaboration across political and security, economic and socio-cultural pillars”, said Anwar.

Oman’s delegation was led by H H Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

Addressing the summit, H H Sayyid Asaad said permanent peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved unless Israel halts its policy of genocide against the Palestinian people. “The international community, and all nations represented at this summit, must take urgent political, diplomatic and economic measures to end Israeli aggression and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

