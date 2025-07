Pakistan’s central bank is preparing a pilot for a central bank digital currency as part of broader digital finance reforms, Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a panel at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Ahmad said the country is maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to stabilise inflation within its medium-term target.

He added that foreign exchange reserves have risen to $14.5 billion and the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains on track.

