KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose by 92 cents to USD 65.01 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 64.09 on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.

In international markets, the Brent crude forwards dropped by 75 cents to USD 64.15 pb while those of the West Texas crude fell by 90 cents to USD 60.94 pb.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).