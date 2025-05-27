Qatar Chamber director general Ali Busherbak al-Mansouri hands over a token of recognition to Moscow Export Centre CEO Dr Vitaly Stepanov during a meeting at the chamber’s headquarters Monday.

Qatar Chamber director-general Ali Busherbak al-Mansouri received Moscow Export Centre CEO Dr Vitaly Stepanov and his accompanying delegation at the chamber’s headquarters Monday to discuss commercial and economic co-operation between Qatar and Russia.



Both officials also explored collaboration between Qatar Chamber and the Moscow Export Centre to boost trade exchange between the two countries. The discussions also highlighted the role of the private sector in developing trade and investment co-operation between the two nations, the investment climate and available opportunities, and the potential for forming alliances between business communities in Doha and Moscow.



Al-Mansouri praised the co-operative relations between the two countries across various fields, particularly in trade and the economy. He also highlighted the important role played by the Qatari Russian Business Council in enhancing co-operation between the private sectors of both countries.



He noted that there are 57 Russian companies registered with Qatar Chamber operating in the Qatari market, including three companies that are fully Russian-owned, while the rest are partnerships with Qatari firms in diverse sectors such as trade, contracting, and gas. He added that the Qatari market welcomes more Russian companies wishing to invest in Qatar, while many Qatari investors are also interested in exploring investment opportunities in Russia.



Stepanov also praised the strong ties between the two countries and stated that his visit to Doha aims to establish strong relationships with Qatari business sectors, especially in technology, industry, innovation, and information technology.



He invited Qatar Chamber to organise a visit for Qatari businessmen to Moscow to explore investment opportunities and learn about the technology and innovation Parks in the city.



Businessman Abdullah al-Khater emphasised that Qatari businessmen are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Russia, particularly Moscow. He proposed that the Russian side present specific projects to Qatari investors.

