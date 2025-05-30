KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila emphasized the ministry’s commitment to improving work in the cooperative sector and enhancing transparency by supporting monitors and inspectors, calling them the “trustworthy eyes of the state” in cooperative societies.

Speaking at an open meeting with the Ministry’s Control and Inspection Department, Dr. Al-Huwailah said the meeting aimed to strengthen the institutional work environment and address field challenges. She highlighted the cooperative sector as a unique and praised model in Kuwait and the Gulf, with significant social and economic benefits, stressing that contributing citizens are key partners in this national development.

She stressed teamwork and professionalism, noting that many financial and administrative issues in some societies arise from weak oversight or supervisory lapses. Responsibility begins with individual commitment to duties. She praised the Control and Inspection Department’s success in detecting violations and fighting corruption alongside the Ministry of Interior, reflecting the competence of national cadres in safeguarding public funds and promoting integrity.

The Minister encouraged employees to be transparent and share field observations, acknowledging the pressures inspectors face. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to developing control and technical systems to provide services aligned with international standards, boosting citizen satisfaction and trust in Kuwait’s cooperative sector.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Cooperative Sector Ahmed Al-Furaij said the meeting was part of the Minister’s efforts to communicate directly with inspectors to support and motivate them. The meeting produced recommendations emphasizing adherence to the new Nazaha Law, especially regarding financial disclosures and conflict of interest declarations.

Al-Furaij noted the Minister values auditors’ field experience and prioritizes their recommendations when drafting ministerial regulations. Key topics included auditors’ observations on administrative and financial expenses, supplier payments, and social services in cooperative societies. Proposals will be submitted for regulatory amendments to enhance transparency.

He outlined a comprehensive development plan that includes ongoing legal, administrative, and financial training for auditors and the introduction of advanced technologies such as electronic reports, digital correspondence, and an electronic check system. The ministry is launching a pilot phase of an integrated digital oversight project, selecting prototype associations to monitor financial and administrative activities.

Al-Furaij stressed this pilot represents a major step to tighten control and improve cooperative performance, with evaluation before wider application. On report accuracy, he said auditing takes time to ensure data reliability and professionalism, with careful review guaranteeing objective and trustworthy reports.

