Muscat – In collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday hosted a workshop focused on the implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) in the Sultanate of Oman.

Titled “Understanding and Implementing the Requirements of CORSIA in the Sultanate of Oman,” the workshop aimed to raise awareness among key stakeholders about the global framework and its potential to deliver both economic and environmental benefits for the country.

CORSIA, a programme under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), is designed to cap carbon dioxide emissions from international flights at 2020 levels by requiring airlines to offset any increase in emissions beyond that baseline.

The workshop highlighted the alignment of CORSIA with international climate agreements, particularly the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Participants were briefed on compliance requirements and the broader implications of CORSIA on the global carbon market and sustainable development initiatives.

Key sessions focused on identifying and developing eligible projects under the CORSIA framework, with case studies from the Global Carbon Council and examples of Omani initiatives. These discussions explored ways to integrate local offsetting efforts with international mechanisms, encouraging collaboration among regulators, airlines, and project developers.

The event also served as a platform to explore opportunities to expand Oman’s participation in the global carbon market through aviation-related sustainability initiatives. It aimed to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and tools to develop, endorse, and implement CORSIA-compliant projects that align with the country’s climate and development goals.

The outcomes of the workshop are expected to support the creation of new carbon offset projects in Oman, foster cross-sector cooperation, and strengthen the nation’s environmental credentials in line with best global practices.

