Muscat: Oman Airports has announced the operation of the Russian Red Wings Airlines, in a step to attract international airlines, expand the network of international destinations and stimulate economic and tourism growth.

Oman Airports said in an announcement: "We extend our sincere thanks to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for issuing the necessary permits for the operation of the Russian Red Wings Airlines."

The addition of the Russian Red Wings Airlines to the Oman Airports network represents a qualitative addition that enhances air connectivity and opens new horizons for cooperation. This step is the culmination of Oman Airports' efforts to attract international airlines, as part of a clear strategy aimed at expanding the network of international destinations and stimulating economic and tourism growth.

